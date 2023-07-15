Rohit Shetty takes ownership for the box-office debacle of Cirkus: “Every five years, you are grounded by such failures”

With the thirteenth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit Shetty will be back as the host of the reality show. Featuring several TV celebs, the show will kick off today. Prior to that, the director did several interviews where he talked about the show and even about his last release Cirkus which failed at the box office. Starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez among others, the film faired poorly at the box office.

Shetty said that he made Cirkus during the pandemic keeping the audience in mind at the time. “I know what we did. We, obviously, went wrong somewhere. It was made right after Sooryavanshi and in the middle of the pandemic for the workers. It was a small film meant for the audience of that time,” the filmmaker said to India Today.

The filmmaker added that it was the same audience that made Sooryavanshi a hit during the pandemic. He said that he takes ownership of the failure and such failures ground you. “Every 5 years, you are grounded by such failures,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty will also make his digital debut with web series Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. He has Singham Again with Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone.

