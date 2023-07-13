Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arora and is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment.

A high-octane action-drama, Vedaa recently commenced its shoot in Rajasthan. Eyeing a theatrical window in 2024, the movie is said to feature never-before seen sequences, in Advani’s characteristic story-telling craft. The film stars John Abraham & Sharvari Wagh. And now, they welcome a special addition to the cast, Tamannaah Bhatia, in a crucial role, outlining an important arc of the movie.

Excited about the collaboration, Tamannaah says, “I’ve always admired the way Nikkhil tells his stories. He has a knack and this ability of his is extremely endearing. John and I also get to work together for the first time ever. It definitely will be exciting to see what my character will bring in!”

Maintaining a tight lip about her role, Nikkhil says, “Tamannaah has always given sensational performances. When I approached her to play this special role, I was delighted that she immediately trusted my vision for this film. My team & I are thrilled to have her with us.”

Vedaa is directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arora and is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment.

