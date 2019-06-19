Tahira Kashyap apologises after getting massively trolled for sitting on the lap of a Buddha statue

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap has been in the news in the last one year due to her cancer diagnosis. The author was being treated for breast cancer and has been in remission. The writer-director came under fire recently after she posted a photo of herself sitting on the lap of a Buddha statue. After being massively trolled on social media, Tahira has now apologised for posting the photo and unintentionally agonising people.

Sharing a couple of photos from her trip, Tahira Kashyap wrote, “I absolutely never want to be a source of hurt and pain for anyone. Sorry for unintentionally agonising few people, wish love and peace for everyone ❤ Was the most beautiful, relaxing experience at @atmantan Was in sync with nature and it’s blessings! From chilling in night suits, to collecting jamuns and eating them, it was a lovely experience. Also do see the lovely business plan my son has. (He is very concerned about his parents careers). The highlight was the lovely, experienced and courteous staff, the company of my best friend @komal20to77 and her kids and the lovely moments that I shall treasure and have shared here without any filter! #beingtransformed #familywellnesscamp2019.”

On the work front, Tahira Kashyap recently directed brother-in-law Aparshakti Khurrana’s music video. She will direct her first feature film Sharmaji Ki Beti which will be produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar). The casting for the film is underway and the makers plan to rope in two leading ladies soon.