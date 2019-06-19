Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 19.06.2019 | 9:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kabir Singh Bharat Article 15 Super 30 Saaho De De Pyaar De
follow us on

Shruti Haasan roped in for USA Network’s Treadstone, a series based on Jason Bourne universe

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Shruti Haasan is busy balancing her work life between Bollywood, South cinema, her singing career among others. Now, she has bagged a role in an American TV show and it is very interesting role. She has joined the cast of USA Network’s upcoming series Treadstone which will be based on the universe of Jason Bourne.

Shruti Haasan roped in for USA Network's Treadstone, a series based on Jason Bourne universe

Shruti Haasan will play the role of Nira Patel who is a young woman from Delhi who works as a waitress which a cover for her double life as an assassin. The cast for the show includes Jeremy Irvine and Brian J. Smith. The filming began in Budapest. Ben Smith, the producer of the Bourne franchise, is the co-creator of the upcoming series with Tim Kring. Michelle Forbes, Patrick Fugit, Michael Gaston and Tess Haubrich are also part of the show.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan will be making her comeback in Telugu film Industry starring alongside superstar, Ravi Teja. The film will be helmed by Gopichand Malineni. In Kollywood, Shruti will be seen sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shruti Haasan reveals about the three qualities she wants in her future husband

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Tanushree Dutta vs Nana Patekar Me Too case:…

SHOCKING! Rangoli Chandel claims Roshans are…

Kriti Sanon to do a female centric film with…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui allots his dates to Bole…

Bigg Boss war continues! Deepak Thakur…

After returning from U.S, Rishi Kapoor to…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification