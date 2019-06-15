EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana to have special appearance in Tahira Kashyap’s Sharmaji Ki Beti?

Ayushmann Khurrana‘s wife Tahira Kashyap will be making her directorial debut with Sharmaji Ki Beti. The writer and director will cast two female leads in the film as it will revolve around the issues and conflicts women are facing in their lives. There were reports that suggested that Madhuri Dixit will be a part of the film but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

While Tahira Kashyap had revealed that her husband Ayushmann Khurrana won’t be a part of the film due to time constraint and him being busy with other projects, it seems like that’s not the case. As per sources, “Ayushmann Khurrana will make a special appearance in the film. While it is yet to be confirmed by the makers, this will be a great way for them to work together.”

Interestingly, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are reportedly also working on a web series. Raghu Ram of Roadies’ fame has taken an interest in buying the rights of Ayushmann Khurrana’s semi-biography, ‘Cracking The Code’. The book was co-written by Ayushmann and his wife Tahira Kashyap in 2015.

Coming back to the film, the project will be produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar). The casting for Sharmaji Ki Beti is underway and the makers plan to rope in two leading ladies soon.