In a recent interview, when Tabu was asked about her beauty secrets, she had a quick and witty response. She also opened up how she gets suggestions from her makeup artist.

While she is riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and doing a plethora of films in multiple languages, busy actress Tabu talks about breaking the age-myth when it comes to actresses. She was also asked about her glowing skin and her beauty secrets even at the age of 50, and the actress had a quirky and witty response. In a recent interview when she was asked about age-reversing, she laughed it off but also asserted that she doesn’t have any specific routine that she follows. However, she also opened up about the kind of advice she receives from her makeup artist.

Tabu opens up about her beauty secrets, talks about reverse-ageing; confesses to have bought a Rs. 50, 000 cream

In an interview with Film Companion, Tabu said, “Koi secret nahi hai (There is no secret). Mithali, my makeup artist, was telling me, ‘Ma’am, skin is looking good, some home nuska (home-remedy) you are doing or what?’ Some days, I’ll tell her that I put coffee here, and some plant there, and she’ll say, ‘You can’t do that, you have to use this cream’, and she’ll suggest some Rs 50,000 cream. Ek baar khareed liya, bas. Aage nahi khareedungi (I bought it once, but never again).”

While she spoke about avoiding such lavish spends on her skin and face, she also elaborated on the importance of staying fit and healthy for not just an actor but everyone. “There’s nothing that I consciously do for my face and all, but of course, I’m aware and conscious that I better look a certain way. I will not purposely ruin anything that takes away from… But that’s with everyone, even if you’re not an actor. Everyone wants to look good and maintain a certain level of being presentable, and fit, and healthy, and mentally there. I try my best,” she concluded.

Coming to the Bollywood front, the actress will be reuniting with her favorite co-star Ajay Devgn for two more films – Drishyam 2, which is expected to release soon, and, Bholaa, that is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi.

Also Read: Bholaa: Ajay Devgn and Tabu announce the completion of their 9th film together

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.