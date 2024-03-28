Production giant T-Series has now responded to Reliance Entertainment's claims about non-payment of dues and called it false and bogus. In a public notice, Reliance Entertainment asked T-Series to cough up Rs. 397 crore. However, T-Series, in a statement, said that Reliance Entertainment is violating two judgements of Bombay High Court.

T-Series calls Reliance Entertainment’s claims about non-payment of dues completely false and bogus, read full statement

In an official statement, T-Series said, “The claims made by Reliance in its public notice are totally false & bogus. Reliance’s claims are also in clear violation of two judgements of the Hon'ble Bombay High Court passed in June 2023 and December 2023. In the first judgment delivered in June 2023, the Hon'ble Bombay High Court has clearly held in favour of Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd (T-Series) - that the long form agreement is valid and subsisting and T-Series shall continue to have the copyright and the right to exploit and distribute the works, which have been listed by Reliance in their public notice. In the second judgement of December 2023 the Hon'ble Bombay High Court has clearly held that the statements of accounts given by T-Series to Reliance are valid and are in accordance with the Long Form Agreement..”

The statement further read, “Thus any claims made by Reliance now in respect of the non-payment of dues by T-series are in complete contradiction to the two court orders, completely bogus, without any basis and no amounts are due and payable by T-Series. All amounts under the Long Form Agreement stand paid to Reliance. Even recently T-Series had issued a response clearly bringing out the aforesaid facts to Reliance. It is thus indeed shocking that Reliance has chosen to issue the said notice and not even respect Court orders..”

It further read, “Also, besides being in violation of the aforesaid court orders, the said notice appears to be a desperate attempt by Reliance to obfuscate issues and wriggle out of its own liabilities and obligations under the Long form Agreement and the public notice has been issued with a malafide intent to defame T-Series. We thus request everyone to completely disregard the aforesaid false and bogus notice of Reliance.”

