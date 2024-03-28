comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 28.03.2024 | 9:55 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Madgaon Express Crew Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Ruslaan Vedaa
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » T-Series calls Reliance Entertainment’s claims about non-payment of dues completely false and bogus, read full statement

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

T-Series calls Reliance Entertainment’s claims about non-payment of dues completely false and bogus, read full statement

en Bollywood News T-Series calls Reliance Entertainment’s claims about non-payment of dues completely false and bogus, read full statement

T-Series, in a statement, said that Reliance Entertainment is violating two judgements of Bombay High Court.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Production giant T-Series has now responded to Reliance Entertainment's claims about non-payment of dues and called it false and bogus. In a public notice, Reliance Entertainment asked T-Series to cough up Rs. 397 crore. However, T-Series, in a statement, said that Reliance Entertainment is violating two judgements of Bombay High Court.

T-Series calls Reliance Entertainment’s claims about non-payment of dues completely false and bogus, read full statement

T-Series calls Reliance Entertainment’s claims about non-payment of dues completely false and bogus, read full statement

In an official statement, T-Series said, “The claims made by Reliance in its public notice are totally false & bogus. Reliance’s claims are also in clear violation of two judgements of the Hon'ble Bombay High Court passed in June 2023 and December 2023. In the first judgment delivered in June 2023, the Hon'ble Bombay High Court has clearly held in favour of Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd (T-Series) - that the long form agreement is valid and subsisting and T-Series shall continue to have the copyright and the right to exploit and distribute the works, which have been listed by Reliance in their public notice. In the second judgement of December 2023 the Hon'ble Bombay High Court has clearly held that the statements of accounts given by T-Series to Reliance are valid and are in accordance with the Long Form Agreement..”

The statement further read, “Thus any claims made by Reliance now in respect of the non-payment of dues by T-series are in complete contradiction to the two court orders, completely bogus, without any basis and no amounts are due and payable by T-Series. All amounts under the Long Form Agreement stand paid to Reliance. Even recently T-Series had issued a response clearly bringing out the aforesaid facts to Reliance. It is thus indeed shocking that Reliance has chosen to issue the said notice and not even respect Court orders..”

It further read, “Also, besides being in violation of the aforesaid court orders, the said notice appears to be a desperate attempt by Reliance to obfuscate issues and wriggle out of its own liabilities and obligations under the Long form Agreement and the public notice has been issued with a malafide intent to defame T-Series. We thus request everyone to completely disregard the aforesaid false and bogus notice of Reliance.”

ALSO READ: T-Series clarifies rumours around Aashiqui franchise; says, “Our proposed film to be directed by Anurag Basu is neither Aashiqui 3 nor part of the Aashiqui franchise”

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan to get a sequel:…

Crew gets UA certification, runtime REVEALED…

Crew song ‘Choli’: Original singer Ila Arun…

Sunil Grover jokes about his fight with…

Art museum Tate Modern London inducts Sonam…

Kartam Bhugtam starring Shreyas Talpade,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification