T-Series released an official statement denying the revival of Aashiqui, asserting that they would only be collaborating with the Bhatts for the film.

A couple of years ago, T-Series announced Aashiqui 3 and later it was reported that Kartik Aaryan will play the lead of the film and it was expected to be directed by Anurag Basu. However, recently the production house released an official statement asserting that they are not planning to revive the franchise. Furthermore, it also maintained that in case of such plans, they would only be collaborating with the Bhatts, who originally possess the rights of the film and that their upcoming venture is in no way related to the romantic drama.

T-Series clarifies rumours around Aashiqui franchise; says, “Our proposed film to be directed by Anurag Basu is neither Aashiqui 3 nor part of the Aashiqui franchise”

Their official statement read, “T-Series wishes to clarify that we are not presently involved in the development or production of Aashiqui 3. If and when Aashiqui 3 is initiated, T-Series and Vishesh Films / Mukesh Bhatt being joint owners in the franchise shall produce it jointly only. We categorically deny any ongoing rumours suggesting that Aashiqui 3 is being produced under a different title by T- Series. Our proposed film to be directed by Anurag Basu is neither Aashiqui 3 nor part of the Aashiqui franchise. We sincerely appreciate ongoing support and enthusiasm of our fans. Our commitment lies in consistently delivering top-notch content, and we eagerly anticipate future ventures with our esteemed partners.”

The first Aashiqui which released in 1990 became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year as its music continues to rule the charts even today. It marked the debut of Anu Aggarwal along with Rahul Roy, both of whom catapulted to overnight fame owing to immense success of the film. The second instalment released over two decades later, in 2013, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, yet again with music and the film, both enjoying a great run.

