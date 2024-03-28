The release date of this ambitious project was unveiled in a drone light show event held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.

Filmmaker extraordinaire Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to make his digital debut with the much-anticipated web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. At the special event on Wednesday, it was confirmed that the series is premiering on streaming giant Netflix on May 1. The release date of this ambitious project was unveiled in a drone light show event held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.

Joining the celebration were the stars of the show, including the talented ensemble cast featuring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions, and Tanya Bami, Director of Series at Netflix India, also graced the event.

Sonakshi Sinha expressed her admiration for Bhansali's visionary storytelling, describing the experience of working on Heeramandi as nothing short of enchanting. "We didn’t want to come out of his world, it was dreamy, stunning, and it was that captivating. For us as actors, it was an experience which we never had before," she shared.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar brings together a powerhouse of talent Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari, other than Sonakshi Sinha and Manisha Koirala and a magnificent world promising to immerse audiences in a tale of power, love and freedom set against the backdrop of pre-independent India.

