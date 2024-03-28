Actress Aditi Rao Hydari and actor Siddharth have reportedly tied the knot, putting an end to the speculation that had been swirling around on social media on March 27. Although there was no official confirmation from the couple or their representatives earlier, the news of their marriage was finally revealed during the date announcement event for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

CONFIRMED! Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth tie the knot on March 27

Aditi's absence from the event did not go unnoticed, and Sachin Kumbhar, the host for the evening, took a moment to acknowledge it, announcing to the audience that she had indeed gotten married earlier in the day. He extended his congratulations to the newlyweds, highlighting the significance of the occasion and the serendipitous alignment of events. “Aditi is one of the important parts of 'Heeramandi' and she is not here today, and there's a reason because she got married today. So, we will congratulate her from here. It's special for her as the universe is conspiring to bring it all together. All special events are happening this evening,” he said.

The wedding ceremony is reported to have taken place at a temple in Telangana. Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have shared screen space before, notably co-starring in the 2021 Telugu film Maha Samudram.

