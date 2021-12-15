Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away more than a year ago on June 14, 2020. His demise came as an utter shock to everyone and to date many have not been able to digest the fact. Since his demise, many people considers it to be suicide while a section still doesn’t believe in it. Many people claim that there's a conspiracy behind the actor's death which has not been revealed yet.

Even today, there are trends and Marches that take place as they try to get justice to the late actor. Now, a candle march has been scheduled to be held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to amplify the voice of 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' campaign. The march will be held by Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh who confirmed her presence by an Instagram post.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday night, Priyanka shared a collage picture of her late mother and Sushant. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Yesterday was heavy on me. Didn't quite know who was I missing- Mom or Sushant! Can't carry in like this anymore. So for peace of mind, I would be participating in the Candle march for #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput in Jantar Mantar at 4-5:30 pm today. Hope to see you there.

