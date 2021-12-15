Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra is one of the most awaited films. The film which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, among others was recently wrapped up with a final schedule in Mumbai. The film has already been delayed multiple times and now with theatres having reopened, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the release date announcement of the film.

Over the past few days, the makers have been dropping behind the scene pictures from the sets of the film increasing the excitement and anticipation around the film. And now, the makers have a final release date. The film will release on September 9, 2022. It is said to be a three-part franchise starring with the first part coming in 2022. The date coincides with Ganesh Chaturthi which is a major holiday in Maharashtra. The mega-film will be released in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is also said that it will be a 3D project.

Owing to the scale of the film, Karan Johar's studio partner, Disney will be ensuring a massive release for the film across the world. A well-planned out strategic promotion will be done through 2022 to build up for the film. Shah Rukh Khan, who has a cameo in the film, will be seen playing a scientist in the film.

