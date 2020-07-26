Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe is taking a new turn. As the netizens, many celebs including Kangana Ranaut are asking for CBI inquiry, Mumbai Police has summoned Mahesh Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, and Karan Johar’s manager to record their statements.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on Sunday, told ANI News, “Tomorrow Mahesh Bhatt will be called for questioning and we will later call Karan Johar’s manager too. If required, Karan Johar can also be called for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case.”

According to Mumbai Police, 37 statements have been recorded so far. Earlier, Sushant’s father, his three sisters, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, friends Mukesh Chhabra and Mahesh Shetty, Siddharth Pithani - his friend and creative content manager; Keshav - his cook, Mohd Shaikh - the keysmith, Shakeel Hussain - the brother of keysmith, Uday Singh Gauri - business manager, Radhika Nihalani - PR manager; Kushal Zaveri - his first TV serial director and now his manager, friend Rohini Iyer, Sanjay Sridhar - Chartered Accountant, Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi, two former Yash Raj Films staff members, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, film critic Rajeev Masand are few of them who gave statements to the police.

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14. The actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai.

