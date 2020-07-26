Taking off her shoes in front of a prestigious panel, Hollywood director Laura Terusso & choreographer Aakomon & performing Garba & Bhangra to a Chris Brown song & a standing ovation later is exactly how this Gujarati girl from a middle-class family in Mumbai bagged a role in a Warner Brothers and Alicia Keys produced dance film Work It, starring Sabrina Carpenter, Lisa Koshy, and Jordan Fisher, slated to release worldwide on Netflix this August.

After having assisted choreographers for reality dance shows back in India, Indiana flew to Toronto, Canada looking for a promising career in dancing after having graduated from World's No. 1 Musical theatre school 'Laine Theatre Arts' with alumni like Victoria Beckham & after a long hustle & some odd jobs landed her first Hollywood debut Work It.

Ecstatic about her first deserving break, Indiana shares her journey, "I'd sent in a dance video & managed to get shortlisted for a real audition. I was nervous. I was used to rejections so I went in anyway. I went full out during my performance & hoped for the best. Towards the end of the audition, Aakomon asked if anyone wanted to showcase any different style of dancing. I was sure to not be able to match the level of flips, locking, popping & didn't want to embarrass myself. But later I took my shoes off, jumped right in at the very last moment & impressed the judges with Garba, Bhangra & some Jazz-funk. I got a standing ovation & I later was called in to read for a role. I cleared all rounds, I got the news last May. It was 2 am in India, I woke my parents up & we couldn't stop crying.'

Indiana shares, "My parents let me spread out my wings & let me choose dance as a career & supported me throughout. The journey to the way up there was full of roadblocks but dreaming & consistently working towards your goal does pay off. So start where you are, use what you have & do what you can.."

