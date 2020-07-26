Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. His last film Dil Bechara released on July 24 on Disney + Hotstar and received tremendous response. The music was composed by maestro AR Rahman. Now, he has promised to complete the last song 'Never Say Goodbye'.

Recently, a fan tweeted, “@arrahman sir complete the last song of dil bechara movie ( never say goodbye ) #dilbechara #SushantSingRajput,”

Rahman wrote, “Will do. You noticed an unreleased song.”

Will do ????you noticed an unreleased song???? https://t.co/2GMtj8j0OD — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) July 25, 2020

Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi.

