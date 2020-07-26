Bollywood Hungama

AR Rahman to complete last song ‘Never Say Goodbye’ from Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. His last film Dil Bechara released on July 24 on Disney + Hotstar and received tremendous response. The music was composed by maestro AR Rahman. Now, he has promised to complete the last song 'Never Say Goodbye'.

AR Rahman to complete last song ‘Never Say Goodbye’ from Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

Recently, a fan tweeted, “@arrahman sir complete the last song of dil bechara movie ( never say goodbye ) #dilbechara #SushantSingRajput,”

Rahman wrote, “Will do. You noticed an unreleased song.”

Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi.

