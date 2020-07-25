Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.07.2020 | 6:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara gains first place on IMDb’s top rated Indian movies list

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who recently passed away, starred in Dil Bechara that released on Friday on OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The highly awaited film paid tribute to him as fans got to witness their favourite actor for one last time.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara gains first place on IMDb's top rated Indian movies list

After it premiered on the digital platform, within few minutes, it's IMDb rating climbed to 10. However,
Dil Bechara now has 9.8 on 10 rating. Breaking the record, it has grabbed the first position on IMDb's Top Rated Indian Movies list. It surpassed the record of Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan's 2003 Tamil film Anbe Sivam.

Dil Bechara, which has been adapted from John Green’s novel The Fault In Our Stars, is a remake of the Hollywood movie with the same name that originally starrer Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort. It marked the debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra as the director. Sanjana Sanghi, who was seen in Rockstar, finally bagged a leading role in this film.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. He died by suicide and no note was found by the Mumbai Police. As of now, the investigation is on and almost 40 people have recorded the statements.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput got admitted multiple times at Hinduja hospital for depression says Rumi Jaffrey

More Pages: Dil Bechara Box Office Collection , Dil Bechara Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Hrithik Roshan extends financial support to…

Shekhar Suman, Ananth Mahadevan lash out at…

Anurag Kashyap says Kangana Ranaut refused…

Sonu Sood to help family who sold their cow…

Ranvir Shorey says he suffered psychological…

Priyanka Chopra to celebrate 20 years in the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification