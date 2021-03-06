Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been one of the most shocking and the most controversial ones that the industry witnessed in the year 2020. With the drugs probe being investigated by the NCB, the actor’s death involved a lot of people from the industry including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

A charge sheet of over 12,000 pages has been released regarding this case and Rhea Chakraborty has been accused of harbouring drugs as well as permitting Sushant Singh Rajput to consume drugs at her place. As per the report, Rhea Chakraborty had permitting a supply of drugs from November 2019 and with the help of her brother Showik Chakraborty she had managed to procure a number of drugs.

This offence comes under the Section 27A of the NDPS Act that leads to a minimum of 10 years of imprisonment with the maximum number of years being 20. Rhea Chakraborty, as per the charge sheet has been accused of possessing drugs like bud, marijuana, and ganja. Along with the Chakraborty siblings, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda and cook Dipesh Sawant have been accuses of supplying drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput.

