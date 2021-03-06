Kriti Sanon has recently resumed work after staying in for almost a year during the COVID-19 lockdown. Apart from reuniting with her Housefull 4 costar Akshay Kumar for Bachchan Pandey, she will also be reuniting with her Dilwale costar Varun Dhawan for Bhediya. While it is very difficult for the actors to shoot without a mask, they’ve been doing it regardless.

Speaking about shooting in a scenic location like Jaisalmer for Bachchan Pandey, Kriti Sanon is clearly smitten by the place. While they cannot wear masks during their scene, Kriti says that the team on the sets was always ensuring that everyone has maintained and is following the protocols laid down by the government. After wrapping the schedule for Bachchan Pandey, Kriti Sanon revealed that they were in Jaisalmer for 45 days and she enjoyed herself a lot.

The makers also made sure that the stars were tested for COVID-19 frequently. Talking about shooting the scenes, Kriti Sanon said that once an actor facing the camera, they never look back. They tend to forget everything and give their best performance while ensuring that their fans would like it. While she was happy that the team finished the schedule, she’s just as excited to begin Bhediya. Kriti Sanon also pointed out that the cases in Jaisalmer were less compared to Mumbai.

Currently in Arunachal Pradesh, Kriti will soon begin shooting for Bhediya.

