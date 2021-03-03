More and more of the entertainment industry’s big names are coming forward in support of Rhea Chakraborty. After a harrowing 2020 when Rhea and her family were hounded and brutally pursued for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the clouds seem to be lifting for the actress with more and more support gathering for the lately beleaguered actress. Rhea suffered a bit of a setback when her face was obliterated from the first poster of her comeback film Chehre.

We now hear several prominent filmmakers are desirous of working with Rhea. A leading filmmaker tells me, “Of course I want to work with her. She is pretty, and talented. And now people want to see her. I don’t mind working with her even if she’s out on bail. If Sanjay Dutt could be so busy during his bail phase why can’t this girl work? She and her poor family has gone through a lot. All the pain would make her a better actress than she was a year ago.”

Rumi Jaffrey whose ready-for-release Chehre would be Rhea’s first post-Covid, post-Sushant release is ready to sign her for another film. “I have throughout maintained she’s an innocent victim. She and her family didn’t deserve this. Her father has served the country for years. I worked with her before all this (the tragic aftermath of Sushant’s death) in Chehre. I was going to shoot a love story in London with Sushant and Rhea for producer Vashu Bhagnani after the lockdown. But God had other plans.”

Now Rumi will either revive the Sushant-Rhea project with Rhea and another hero, or he will sign her for another project. “But I will work with her for sure. She deserves another chance. She is talented and beautiful and she’s gone through a lot.”

