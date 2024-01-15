Surbhi Chandna, best known for her chemistry with Nakuul Mehta in the show Ishqbaaz, is all start a new chapter of her life and has taken to social media to share about her exciting upcoming journey. The actress announced that she will be becoming a 2024 bride along with breaking the news of her marriage with longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma. From her colleagues to friends, family, and close ones to fans, everyone who came across the news expressed their excitement and congratulated the couple.

Surbhi Chandna announces her wedding with longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma

Surbhi Chandna took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post, along with Karan Sharma where they decided to share this joyous news in a cutest way possible with a ‘Save The Date’ photoshoot. It was also joined by their pet who announced the news of their wedding saying, “My humans are getting married”. They posted a series of these photos along with a caption that read, “Adding colours to his life since 13 years, Our forever begins now. #Estd 2010”

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section, showering them with blessings and congratulations. Among them was Surbhi Jyoti, who shared screen space with Chandna in Qubool Hai and later, in Ishqbaaz, added, “Congratulations my Chanduuu”. Many of her co-stars and colleagues from the television industry like Arjun Bijlani, Manit Joura, Ankit Raaj, Shehzad Shaikh, Krishna Mukherjee, Meera Deosthale, Karan V Grover, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Gurdip Punjj, Drashti Dhami, among others dropped their congratulatory messages on the post.

Although the couple shared this photoshoot, the date of the wedding and other details are yet to be unveiled. Interestingly, the actress, not too long ago was seen celebrating the wedding of one of her closest friends and onscreen sister in Ishqbaaz Shrenu Parikh. The actress is expected to share a great bond along with the entire cast of the show, especially her female co-stars.

