Surbhi Chandna takes to Instagram to SLAM Vistara Airlines over misplaced luggage: "Mentally tortured me"

Surbhi Chandna takes to Instagram to SLAM Vistara Airlines over misplaced luggage: "Mentally tortured me"

en Bollywood News Surbhi Chandna takes to Instagram to SLAM Vistara Airlines over misplaced luggage: “Mentally tortured me”

Popular Indian television actress Surbhi Chandna recently took to Instagram to express her frustration with Vistara Airlines.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Leading Indian television actress Surbhi Chandna recently had an unpleasant travel experience with Vistara Airlines, and she's not holding back her frustration. Chandna took to Instagram to share her ordeal with her followers, accusing the airline of misplacing her luggage, providing false promises, and causing her "mental torture."

Surbhi Chandna takes to Instagram to SLAM Vistara Airlines over misplaced luggage: “Mentally tortured me”

Surbhi Chandna takes to Instagram to SLAM Vistara Airlines over misplaced luggage: “Mentally tortured me”

Chandna's ordeal began when one of the bags in her priority luggage was offloaded mid-flight and didn't make it to Mumbai with her. Upon arrival, she attempted to contact Vistara staff for information but allegedly received no concrete answers.

In a strongly worded Instagram post, Chandna wrote, "The WORST AIRLINE award goes to @airvistara. A priority bag was offloaded for reasons best known to them. They have wasted the entire day and I still have not been assured if the bag has reached the Mumbai airport or no. False promises by the incompetent staff horrible delays by airline."

She further expressed her disappointment with the airline's handling of the situation, stating, "They are not sure if they can even arrange a vendor to send the bag in case they locate it all this after they have mentally tortured me. False promises by the incompetent staff has caused mental harassment. Horrible delays by the airline. I suggest you'll to think a 100 times before you fly this pathetic airline."

Chandna went on to name a specific staff member who she felt was "extremely rude in her approach" and exhibited "unprofessional and unapologetic" behavior. This incident, according to Chandna, is emblematic of the "pathetic staff service" experienced when the airline is at fault.

Popular Indian television actress Surbhi Chandna recently took to Instagram to express her frustration with Vistara Airlines

Also Read: Radhika Apte gets trapped in aerobridge with passengers; takes a sarcastic dig at airlines: “Thanks for the fun ride”

