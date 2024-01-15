Actor Sonu Sood has expressed outrage over a recent incident where a passenger assaulted a pilot on an Indigo flight from Delhi to Goa, sparking a critical discussion about passenger behaviour and airline staff safety. The incident, which occurred amidst flight delays due to severe weather and fog in North India, was captured in a video that went viral on social media.

Sonu Sood condemns passenger assault on pilot; calls for “Self-defence training” for airline staff

The footage shows a male passenger in a yellow hoodie running up the aisle and striking the pilot while he was making a delay announcement. Sood, who himself experienced a 3-hour flight delay at the airport earlier that day, took to social media to express his shock and dismay at the incident. Sharing a screenshot from the video, he wrote: "Soon self defence training programs will become mandatory for airline staff, if people continue to behave in such unruly ways!!"

The Dabangg 2 actor also spoke about the need for passengers to be patient and understanding towards airline staff during challenging situations. He shared, "The weather Gods have their own moods, beyond human control!! I have been patiently waiting for the last 3 hours at the airport. I know it's difficult but request everyone to be polite with the airline's crew. They are doing their best! Oftentimes I see visuals of people behaving very rudely with them. We need to understand that some situations are beyond anyone's control and everyone deserves to be respected."

According to reports, the flight from Delhi to Goa, initially scheduled for a 7.40 am departure, was delayed by nearly 11 hours due to weather conditions. The assault on the pilot reportedly occurred around 1 pm, adding further chaos to the already frustrated passengers.

