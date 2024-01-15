The production house alleges financial and credit-related discrepancies against T-Series, the primary producer.

A copyright claim by production house Cine1 Studios threatens to delay the streaming release of Ranbir Kapoor's 2023 blockbuster, Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Cine1 has approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the film's release on Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms, sparking a legal battle with Animal's primary producer, T-Series.

Contesting profit share and intellectual property rights

Cine1 claims to be a co-producer of Animal, holding a 35% stake in profits and intellectual property rights. Their lawsuit alleges that T-Series, without prior approval, incurred production, promotion, and release expenses, withheld revenue details, and failed to share profits as per the agreement.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, representing Cine1, argued that they were kept in the dark about box office collections, music rights, and satellite/internet deals.

T-Series COUNTERS with claims of settlement

T-Series, represented by Senior Advocate Amit Sibal, refuted these claims, arguing that Cine1 never invested in the film. They referred to an August 2022 contract amendment where Cine1 reportedly surrendered its intellectual property rights for Rs 2.6 crores.

Sethi denied knowledge of this amendment, prompting Judge Sanjeev Narula to adjourn the case until Thursday for further clarification. Cine1 owner Murad Khetani is expected to appear in court then.

Beyond financial disputes: Issues of transparency and control

Cine1's lawsuit extends beyond profit share. They allege being excluded from promotional materials, denied proper credit in the film and official certificate, and kept out of negotiations regarding digital and satellite rights. Their plea seeks a stay on the OTT release until the T-Series provides transparency on film finances, agreements with Netflix and Sony Pictures, and the derivative work titled Animal Park.

The plea stated, “The Defendant No 1 (T-Series) is bent upon destroying the Plaintiffs rights in the film and its derivatives in a brazen manner. The Plaintiff is seeking preservation of the accounts of the Defendant No 1 because the revenue generated from the film will be delivered only to the Defendant No 1. The Defendant No 1 being a trustee of the profit share of the Plaintiff cannot be allowed to dissipate such receipts so as to defeat the Plaintiffs rights on the profit share of the film.”

Next steps: Court to decide on stay and investigate claims

Justice Sanjeev Narula, presiding over the case, expressed surprise at Cine1's counsel not being informed about the contract amendment. As mentioned above, he adjourned the hearing until Thursday, asking Cine1 to seek proper instructions on the matter and ensure the owner, Murad Khetani, appears in court personally.

If Cine1's claims are upheld, the film's online release could be significantly delayed. The court may require T-Series to address Cine1's concerns regarding revenue sharing, credit, and transparency before allowing the film to stream. Additionally, the validity of the August 2022 amendment will likely be a key point of contention.

Details of Animal

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal was released worldwide on December 1, 2023. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix on January 26. Speaking of the box-office performance of the film, it has managed to cross the Rs. 900 cr. mark at the worldwide box office.

