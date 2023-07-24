comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Sunny Deol’s second son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Thakeria to mark their debut with Rajshri Productions’ Dono

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sunny Deol’s second son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma Thakeria to mark their debut with Rajshri Productions’ Dono

Teaser of this directorial debut of the Gen next filmmaker Avnish S. Barjatya will release on July 25.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Earlier we had reported that Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish Barjatya is all set to don the director's hat with his debut film, titled Dono. While Rajshri's fourth generation is foraying into the film world, Dono isn't just Avnish's directorial debut. The film will also launch Sunny Deol's son Rajveer and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma in Bollywood. The makers released an announcement poster on July 24 whereas a teaser of the film will be unveiled on Tuesday, July 25.

Interestingly Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon have played the leads in the iconic love story of Sohni Mahiwal in 1984. And now their children, Rajveer Deol and Paloma Thakeria aka Paloma will be essaying the role of two lovers in their upcoming film debut. Although the details of their characters are yet to be revealed, it is believed that the backdrop of a beach plays an essential role in their romance. The makers also unveiled a poster along with this announcement wherein Rajveer and Paloma are sitting on a beach with their backs facing towards the camera.

Coming to Dono, Rajshri is all set to tell a love story of two strangers who have one destination. Repeating the history of Maine Pyar Kiya, where a debutant director from Rajshri launched two fresh faces in a memorable love story, Dono too, is expected to be equally special film since the direction baton is being passed on to the next generation in the family.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rajshri (@rajshrifilms)


Avnish will helm Rajshri's 59th film as a director, having previously worked as an Assistant Director on films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015) and as an Associate Director on the critically acclaimed Uunchai (2022).

Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. in association with Jio Studios will be presenting Dono, directed by Avnish S. Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative Production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya. While Dono will be releasing in cinemas soon, the release date is yet to be revealed.

Also Read: Rajshri Productions announces a new love story on the lines of Maine Pyar Kiya titled Dono

