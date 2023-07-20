With Avnish S. Barjatya handling the directorial reigns, cast and other details to be announced along with the teaser on July 25.

Known for creating the iconic love story Maine Pyar Kiya over three decades ago, Rajshri Production is all set to return with yet another refreshing idea of innocent romance for Gen Next. The production house took to social media to announce their latest venture which is in association with Jio Studios. Titled Dono, the film is expected to be helmed by Avnish S. Barjatya, who is touted to be Rajshri’s Next Gen director.

In a recently released statement by the makers of the upcoming romantic drama, it was being said that the film aims at bringing back the era of innocence and romance that existed in the renowned 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya, featuring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. The statement said, “Marking its 75th year in the Hindi Film Industry, Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. forwards its legacy of wholesome family entertainment and brings back romance in its purest form, by announcing their 59th film, a love story titled - Dono. Directed by Rajshri’s next generation director – Avnish S. Barjatya, Dono’s teaser drops on July 25. The film will be a fresh love story which will make you revisit the Maine Pyar Kiya charm.

The makers also unveiled a video wherein the title announcement clip features the word Dono against the backdrop of serene beach waves.

Along with a debutant director, the film will also be presenting two new faces in this love story just like Maine Pyar Kiya which marked the debut of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree along with debutant director Sooraj R. Barjatya.

Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. in association with Jio Studios will be presenting Dono. Directed By - Avnish S. Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya, and Jyoti Deshpande. Creative production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya for the film which will expected to release in cinemas soon.

