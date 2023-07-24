Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, today announced Sonam Kapoor Ahuja as their brand ambassador. Redefining the way fine jewellery is experienced in India, the luxury atelier celebrates fifteen years of crafting meaningful pieces of wearable art, created exclusively with the discerning, aesthetically astute woman as its muse. Every rare Zoya creation sparkles in celebration of a woman connecting to her most authentic self.

Sonam Kapoor roped in as brand ambassador for exquisite diamond boutique Zoya

"Zoya and I share a fierce pride in India’s rich tradition of jewellery craftsmanship and a passion to showcase its brilliance to the world,” says Sonam Kapoor. From statement-making red carpet looks to trendsetting street fashion, the actor has always led India’s style game with standout looks and sartorial choices.

The appointment solidifies the star’s friendship with the label, and underscores a synergistic approach to style. “Over the last 15 years, Zoya’s name has become synonymous with rare jewels that have exceptional crafting and resonate with meaning. It is a brand I have long admired and I am honoured to serve as their ambassador,” said added.

Showcased on the most prestigious runways in the world of design, Zoya is known for the global expression of its artistic products as much as its Indian soul. Its six boutiques in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi and Zoya galleries in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Chandigarh showcase warm luxury in its most undiluted form with personalised service that focuses on providing an unmatched buying experience for its exclusive products.

“We are happy to welcome Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to the Zoya family. She is an artist and a celebrated style icon who embodies Zoya’s spirit, blending effortless modernity and innovation with a unique and timeless signature, which represents the ethos of our brand,” says Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Titan Jewellery Division.

At the announcement, Sonam wore the iconic Ruby Rush necklace from Zoya’s glamorous collection inspired by eras of Hollywood. 211 pear-shaped rubies cascade towards a magnificent diamond solitaire pendant in this timeless necklace. Reminiscent of the sensual red lipstick that was so iconic of Hollywood in the 1950s, the rubies have been meticulously hand-picked. Their shade is matched with great care and each of them is linked seamlessly by masterful craftsmanship to create this exquisite one-of-its-kind necklace. A magnificent pear-cut solitaire of almost 10 carats forms the focal point of this grand necklace. The solitaire diamonds above the central pendant have been carefully hand-picked to augment the grandeur of this Zoya High necklace.

