The Weekend Ka Vaar yet again brought in a lot of drama in the ongoing web reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. With Salman Khan as the host, audiences were eager to see a new name getting evicted this week but were in for a disappointment when the housemates kicked out Falaq Naaz. Interestingly, she got kicked because of lack of votes from housemates and not because of lack of votes from the public.

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz gets evicted during recent Weekend Ka Vaar

Amid brewing relationship between Naaz and co-contestant Avinash Sachdev and Falaq also creating some bonds, fights within the house, the actress was expected to have a longer stint on the show. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Falaq Naaz was among the lowest three contestants along with Avinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid. Later, host Salman Khan asked the housemates’ opinion regarding the least interested or disinterested person on the show among the three nominated contestants. Maximum votes were directed towards Falaq Naaz with Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, wildcard entry Elvish Yadav voting for the actress. Hence, within 30 minutes of the episode, Naaz was asked to quit after a majority of the contestants believed that Naaz had lost interest or rather ‘seemed disinterested’ in the show.

After the eviction, Salman Khan was seen interacting with contestants wherein he advised Jad Hadid to reciprocate the love he has been receiving from Indian audiences and play the game well, considering that he has been gaining popularity among them. Khan also quizzed Manisha Rani and wildcard entry Aashika Bhatia regarding their ongoing game on the show and passed on a few words of wisdom.

Besides this, the show also saw influencer Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav taking to stage as they were roasting each of the contestants on the show. Talking about the reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 2 streams all-day on JioCinema app.

Also Read: Cyrus Broacha compares Bigg Boss OTT 2 house with “concentration camp” in first podcast after exit; shares his “painful, horrible” experience

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.