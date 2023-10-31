Sunny Deol, who is riding high on the grand success of Gadar 2, is reportedly bagging some rather interesting projects of late. The superstar, who will be working with Aamir Khan soon, is said to have signed another big film which will be directed by the director duo Abbas-Mustan. The filmmakers, who are known for their suave stunt sequences and fast-paced thrillers, are expected to direct an action entertainer, produced by Vishal Rana.

Sunny Deol to team up with Abbas-Mustan and Vishal Rana for his next: Report

Interestingly, if the reports are true, the untitled venture will be marking the first collaboration of the director duo with the Gadar actor. As per a Pinkvilla report, a source close to the production was quoted saying, “Abbas Mustan have worked with Bobby Deol in multiple films, and this would be their first stint with Sunny Deol. Vishal has got together this dynamic force and is set to put it in motion soon.”

According to these reports, the actor will first be wrapping up the shoot of his highly anticipated film Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, before kicking off other projects. Elaborating further on this upcoming project, the source added, “Sunny and Abbas Mustan have been discussing a project for a while now and things have fallen in place. It’s a big-scale action thriller with typical twists and turns that the maverick director duo is known for. It is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in the first quarter of 2024.” The source also asserted that the team is in the midst of the casting process and an official announcement can be expected soon.

Produced under the banner of Echleon Productions, the untitled venture is expected to hit the big screens by the end of next year.

Also Read: Sunny Deol’s discounted offer for Ramayana; negotiating a Rs. 45 crore deal to play Lord Hanuman

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.