Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, which falls on November 2, is celebrated like a grand festival by his fans worldwide. This year, the superstar himself has something special planned for his big day. According to a report by Pinkvilla, SRK is set to host a star-studded bash on his birthday.

Shah Rukh Khan to host a grand birthday party with top Indian film celebrities: Report

After quiet birthdays during the pandemic, 2023 holds special significance for SRK with two blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan. To mark this remarkable year, he aims to celebrate his birthday with the luminaries of the Indian film industry. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “It’s more of an event to celebrate the success of Shah Rukh Khan in 2023 on his birthday.”

The guest list for this extravagant celebration is set to include major names from the industry, such as Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Rajkumar Hirani, Atlee, Siddharth Anand, and potentially even Salman Khan. The source emphasized that these are just the prominent names, and many other celebrities will grace the event. It promises to be a night filled with style, glamour, and big smiles.

The birthday celebration will also serve as a bring-in party for SRK's daughter Suhana's best friend, Shanaya Kapoor, with the young talent of the Hindi film industry, including the Archies Gang, in attendance.

On November 2, SRK has an action-packed day planned. It starts with the teaser launch of his upcoming film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Following this, there will be a fan event where SRK will watch the teaser live with fans who have travelled from various parts of the world. He will spend time interacting with his fans outside Mannat and later, the night will be dedicated to celebrating with the Indian film fraternity at a grand birthday bash in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and starring Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady, is scheduled for a worldwide cinematic release on December 22, 2023.

