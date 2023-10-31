Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to the reap the benefits of being an early bird investor in Mamaearth.

Actress turned entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra certainly knows how to act and of course turn a profit with almost everything she touches. After successfully launching and running multiple ventures, Shilpa, who had invested a massive Rs. 5 crores in Mamaearth, is all set to the reap the benefits of being an early bird investor as the company goes public. As per reports, Mamaearth parent Honasa Consumer Ltd has set a price band of Rs 308-324 a share for its initial public offering (IPO), which will open on October 31.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra to earn over Rs. 43 crores from Mamaearth IPO launch

Thanks to this, Shilpa Shetty who had initially invested approximately Rs. Rs. 5,83,19,352 for 1,393,200 shares at the rate of Rs. 41.86 per share, is all set to rake in a staggering Rs. 43,88,58,000 post IPO launch with each share being sold for an average price of Rs. 315 per share. While, this is a rough estimation of what Shilpa stands to earn, business insiders say that the amount could be well higher than that, based on the selling price of each share, since the top band range extends from Rs. 308 – Rs, 324 per share.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in the movie Sukhee. Directed by Sonal Joshi, the film also starred Amit Sadh and Chaitannya Choudhry. She has a keenly awaited project in the form of Rohit Shetty’s first web series Indian Police Force, where she is all set to play a pivotal character. The Amazon Prime Video web show also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi and will stream on the platform from January 19, 2024 onwards.

