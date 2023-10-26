Bollywood is the only industry in the world where the fate of an actor changes every Friday. One such Friday was August 11 for Sunny Deol, as Gadar 2 has made him one of the hottest properties of Hindi cinema. We previously reported how Sunny has inked a Rs. 50 crore deal with Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta for Border 2. And now, we have another scoop on Sunny Deol. According to sources close to the actor, Sunny Deol is negotiating a Rs. 45 crore deal with the team of Ramayana.

Sunny Deol’s discounted offer for Ramayana; negotiating a Rs. 45 crore deal to play Lord Hanuman

"Playing Lord Hanuman on screen is a big responsibility and Sunny has decided to not take up any project in the middle of the Ramayana shoot. He wants to give complete focus to the part and will also undergo a change in body type to play Lord Hanuman. He is negotiating a Rs. 45 crore deal with Nitesh Tiwari and Madhu Mantena for Ramayana. Sunny playing Hanuman will be like a thank you from Sunny Deol to Lord Hanuman for giving him all the success in life," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The amount quoted by Sunny is much below what he has been quoting in the market, as there are contracts worth Rs. 75 crores also being offered to Sunny. "He is discussing an action film with a top producer from the South Indian Film Industry and has quoted Rs. 75 crores to feature in it. The negotiation is underway at the moment," the source told Bollywood Hungama further.

Ramayana is touted to be Nitesh Tiwari's dream project and stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Raavan. Sunny Deol's addition as Hanuman will just make the cast even bigger. His involvement is not confirmed yet as the financial and shoot schedule is yet to be locked.

