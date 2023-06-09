Sunny Deol has agreed to attend a three-city premier of the re-release of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha today on June 9.

Sunny Deol takes a day off for the premier of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 3 cities

A source from Zee Studios, the producers of Gadar, informed, “Sunny is very excited about the re-release of the newly digitized Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Unfortunately, it is being released right in the middle of his son’s wedding preparations. However, he has decided to attend the premiere on June 9 of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. He will attend the Delhi premiere at 12 noon, Jaipur premiere at 3 pm and the Mumbai premiere at 8 pm. It’s a whirlwind tour. But Sunny’s energy-level and his fans’ enthusiasm, especially in Jaipur where tickets are sold out, are incentive enough for the Gadar star to make Friday memorable for Sunny’s fans.”

Sunny Deol’s legendary father Dharmendra would not be able to attend the Gadar premiere. However, he sends his best wishes to the Gadar team. He said, “Gadar is Sunny’s most important film to date. Itni mohabbat bahot kam filmon ko milti hai (very few films get this kind of love). I am sure it will get the same love from Sunny’s and my fans that it got when it released twenty-two years ago.”

Directed by Anil Sharma and also starring Ameesha Patel, Amrish Puri and Utkarsh Sharma, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had released on 15 June 2001. It went onto become a historic blockbuster. The sequel of the film, Gadar 2, is all set to release this year on August 11.

