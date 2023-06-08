Zee Studios and director Anil Sharma are set to release the teaser of their highly-anticipated film Gadar 2 during the premiere of the first instalment, Gadar.

Zee Studios, in collaboration with director Anil Sharma, is all set to unveil the much-anticipated teaser of their upcoming film Gadar 2. The teaser will be showcased during the premiere of the first instalment, Gadar, on June 9, 2023.

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 teaser set to be unveiled on June 9 during Gadar premiere

The team behind Gadar 2 has kept the storyline under wraps, creating a sense of curiosity and excitement among fans. However, some exclusive information about the film has been revealed. The sequel is set 17 years after the events of the first film and takes place in Lahore in the year 1971. This shift in location and time period is expected to bring a fresh and gripping narrative to the audience.

Gadar 2 features the dynamic trio of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their roles from the original film. Sunny Deol, known for his intense performances, is expected to once again captivate the audience with his powerful portrayal. Ameesha Patel, who made her debut with Gadar and garnered praise for her performance, will be seen in a prominent role in the sequel. Utkarsh Sharma, who made his acting debut with the film Genius, will also be a part of this highly anticipated project.

Fans can mark their calendars as Gadar 2 is slated to hit cinemas on August 11, 2023, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend. The release date adds to the patriotic fervour and is expected to strike a chord with the audience.

With the teaser release just around the corner, anticipation for Gadar 2 is reaching new heights. Movie enthusiasts and fans of the original film are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of what the sequel has in store. As the premiere of Gadar approaches, audiences can look forward to the exciting teaser that will undoubtedly leave them yearning for more.

