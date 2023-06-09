Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal has been in the news ever since its inception for its unique casting. While rumours were doing the rounds that the makers were discussing about pushing the release of the film to avoid its clash with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2, recent update is that the release date of the film in August has been retained.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal NOT postponed; makers confirm that the film will release on August 11

Quashing rumours of the Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal to be releasing on a different date, it seems that reports have asserted that the film indeed release on August 11. The film marks the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor with Kabir Singh fame filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Animal is expected to be an action thriller set against the backdrop of gangster wars. It is expected to feature Ranbir in a one-of-a-kind action-packed avatar.

On the other hand, Gadar 2 is making news for bringing back the story of Tara Singh and Sakeena. The film will feature the same star cast from the prequel and is expected to be a continuation of the same story after a massive leap. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film will see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their roles of Tara and Sakeena whereas Utkarsh Sharma, who played their son in the first installment, too will be seen reprising the same role of Jeete.

Animal is jointly produced under Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures and it is slated to release in theatres on August 11 in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Also Read: Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan won’t release in Delhi’s crucial single screens as Zee Studios asks them to play Deol’s Gadar 2 over Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

More Pages: Animal Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.