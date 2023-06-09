comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.06.2023 | 1:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shahid Kapoor reduces his remuneration by Rs. 15 cr; charges Rs. 25 cr. for Rosshan Andrrews’ next

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shahid Kapoor reduces his remuneration by Rs. 15 cr; charges Rs. 25 cr. for Rosshan Andrrews’ next

en Bollywood News Shahid Kapoor reduces his remuneration by Rs. 15 cr; charges Rs. 25 cr. for Rosshan Andrrews’ next
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Just last month on May 26 it was announced that Shahid Kapoor had been roped in to feature as the male lead in Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews next. The film, which will be a collaboration between Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, is said to be an action thriller that will see Shahid sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde. Interestingly, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that for the yet-untitled venture, Shahid has decided on taking a cut in his fee. In fact, if what the grapevine says is true then Shahid who charged a whopping Rs. 40 cr. for his recent release Bloody Daddy has taken a cut of nearly Rs. 15 cr. for the Rosshan Andrrews venture.

Shahid Kapoor reduces his remuneration by Rs. 15 cr; charges Rs. 25 cr. for Rosshan Andrrews’ next

Shahid Kapoor reduces his remuneration by Rs. 15 cr; charges Rs. 25 cr. for Rosshan Andrrews’ next

Revealing details a well-placed industry source tells Bollywood Hungama, “Shahid Kapoor has been at the top of his game. With the success of Farzi and of course now Bloody Daddy being released, it does come as a surprise that Shahid would take a pay cut. Compared to Bloody Daddy for which Shahid charged a whopping Rs. 40 cr, for this untitled venture he has taken a cut of Rs. 15 cr. Shahid has charged just Rs. 25 cr. for the film.”

Interestingly, the source points out that with Shahid Kapoor deciding to slash his fee others in the industry will also have to follow suit. “With Shahid deciding to slash his fees, most other actors as well will have to re-evaluate their remunerations. Filmmakers and producers are going to cite Shahid as an example.”

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor appeals South Indian viewers to embrace Hindi cinema; says, “Hindi audience has accepted your films with an open heart, you all should also accept our films”

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Vaccine War…

Pankaj Tripathi and Main Atal Hoon director…

Jasleen Royal collaborates with Arijit Singh…

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are “officially”…

Ranbir Kapoor to book 10,000 tickets of…

Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 teaser set to be…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification