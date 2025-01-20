What happens when four celebrated action directors and six antagonists come together in one film? Telugu director Gopichand Malineni’s upcoming action drama Jaat starring Sunny Deol promises to answer that question. Designed to be Deol’s biggest action spectacle, the film is said to have elaborate stunt sequences, a gripping storyline, and a star-studded cast. Nearing completion, Jaat is expected to release in five languages, taking Sunny Deol’s legacy of action films to new heights.

A Stunt Team Like No Other

Jaat is aiming to raise the bar for action dramas with the involvement of four acclaimed action directors: Anal Arasu, Ram-Lakshman, Naga Venkat, and Peter Hein, famous for his work in Kalki 2898 AD. Each has choreographed a unique sequence tailored to amplify the film’s action quotient.

As per a report by Mid-Day, Peter Hein directed an adrenaline-pumping car chase sequence filmed in Hyderabad, while Naga Venkat created a hand-to-hand combat scene inside a police station, ending with Sunny Deol wielding a massive fan as a weapon. Ram-Lakshman choreographed a thrilling shipboard battle at Mangalore’s Panambur Port, and an ambitious forest fight set in Agumbe, Mangalore, serves as one of the film’s standout moments.

Six Villains to Test Sunny Deol’s Might

To complement Sunny Deol’s mighty protagonist, the film features six powerful antagonists played by Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ajay Ghosh, Dayanand Shetty, Jagpathi Babu, and Babloo Prithiveeraj. “Director Gopichand Malineni wanted to make the stakes even higher, surpassing Gadar 2: The Katha Continues in terms of scale and action,” a source revealed.

Final Touches Before the Big Release

With just a week’s shooting left in Mangalore, Jaat is nearly ready. Co-starring Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra, the film has been shot across Hyderabad, Mangalore, and other locations. It features diverse set pieces designed by Avinash Kolla.

