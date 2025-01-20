On Sunday, it was said that the set collapsed with many members including actor Arjun Kapoor sustaining injuries.

FWICE addresses mishap on the sets of Mere Husband Ki Biwi; says, “Have sent a letter to the PM and the Maharashtra CM”

Arjun Kapoor, who is set to return to theatres in a new role after playing the scary antagonist in Singham Again, suffered a mishap on the sets of his upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi. On Sunday, reports surfaced stating that the ceiling of the set collapsed with many of them under it. It was being said that along with the crew members, the Kapoor boy as well as producer Jackky Bhagnani also sustained a few injuries. However, FWICE president BN Tiwari has assured that there were no fatal injuries.

FWICE addresses mishap on the sets of Mere Husband Ki Biwi; says, “Have sent a letter to the PM and the Maharashtra CM”

FWICE reveals sending letter to PM in Delhi and Maharashtra CM regarding the issue

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the president Tiwari addressed the issue and said, “There have been no major injuries. Kuch bhi ho sakta tha, par shukr hai kisi ko kuch zyada laga nahin (Anything could have happened. But fortunately, nothing like that happened)”. He added, “Jahaan shooting ho rahi thi, wahaan pe shooting band kara di gayi hai (Wherever the shooting was happening, it has been paused)”.

He further opened up about escalating the matter and added, “We have sent a letter to the Prime Minister in Delhi as well as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra over the health and safety of workers in the industry. We have written to the Film City too that the foundations are so old that they can fall down any day. So, a structural audit needs to be done. There is no exit gate for fire safety in case of a mishap. Puri film industry bhagwan ke sahare chal rahi hai, par bhagwan bhi kab tak hi dekhega (Everything happening here has been left to the fate of God but until when will God look after us)”

Tiwari also expressed concern over the safety of workers and explained the need of better maintenance of studios in Mumbai. He insisted that owing to the current condition, many of them have shifted their shoot locations outside the city because of this issue in Maharashtra.

About Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Talking about the film, it stars Arjun Kapoor alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh bringing the trio together for the first time in a unique love triangle of sorts. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy is slated to release on February 21, 2025.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor injured as ceiling collapses on Mere Husband Ki Biwi set in Mumbai: Report

More Pages: Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.