SHOCKING! Sunil Pal claims he was kidnapped and paid Rs 7.5 lakhs ransom

Kidnapping Incident in Haridwar

On December 2, Sunil Pal was in Haridwar for a shoot. Speaking to the police, he shared that he was abducted around 1:30 pm while traveling near the Delhi border. "Around 1.30 pm, a few people abducted me, took me in a vehicle, and later demanded ₹7.5 lakh. They released me in Delhi after the payment. I have given my statement to the police, and they are investigating the matter,” Pal said.

Missing Person Report Filed by Wife

When Sunil Pal did not return home, his wife, Sarita, filed a missing person report in Mumbai on Tuesday. Thankfully, Pal returned home safely on Wednesday, a few hours after the report was filed.

Sunil Pal Addresses Fans

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Pal addressed his fans, confirming his kidnapping. "I was kidnapped on December 2, but now I have returned home safely. I have given my statement to the police. I will share more details once the police procedures are complete,” he said.

The comedian thanked his fans for their love and prayers and urged them to continue supporting him. He added, “The kidnapping happened near Delhi... at the Delhi border... coming from Meerut. I will share more details soon.”

Police Investigation Underway

Although Pal has recorded his statement, no FIR has been registered yet. The authorities are reportedly investigating the incident to determine the culprits and the circumstances of the abduction.

This shocking incident has left fans concerned for the comedian’s safety. Pal’s return has been a relief to his loved ones and supporters.

