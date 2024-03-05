Renowned comedian Sunil Pal has recently voiced his disapproval of the promotional material for Kapil Sharma's forthcoming show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, slated to stream on Netflix. Taking to Instagram, Pal expressed concerns over the alleged use of inappropriate language in the promotional videos.

In a video shared on his Instagram handle, Pal commended Kapil Sharma as a comedic icon beloved by millions for his family-friendly entertainment. However, he raised objections to what he perceived as the use of vulgar language in the promotional content for the upcoming show on the OTT platform.

Pal stated, "After watching the promo videos of the upcoming show on OTT, I am disappointed. Kapil Sharma is our comedy superstar. He is the king of comedy and people love him as a family entertainer. But his new show is coming now on OTT, and in its promo, I see filth, the use of dirty words. I feel like my language will be defeated here, and I cannot watch it. Kapil, I am your biggest fan, but you have to stop this... not just for me but for millions of your fans."

Expressing his reservations about other team members, including Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda, Pal appealed to Sharma to maintain the wholesome nature of his comedy. He urged Sharma to consider the impact of his content on his vast fan base, emphasizing the importance of steering clear of what he referred to as "filthy" elements.

Furthermore, Pal criticized the promotional tactics employed by the OTT platform, likening it to the promotion of a "porn quota." He cautioned against succumbing to the influence of what he termed as "obscene elements," urging Sharma to distance himself from such content creators.

Meanwhile, neither the streaming giant nor Kapil Sharma has publicly addressed Sunil Pal’s criticism.

