Hrithik Roshan to kickstart War 2 filming on March 7 with Ben Jasper: Report

Hrithik Roshan to kickstart War 2 filming on March 7 with Ben Jasper: Report

After sustaining a back injury, Hrithik Roshan is all set to start filming War 2. Deets inside. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The journey towards creating War 2 began four months ago in October, with the initial shooting taking place in Spain. Notably, the film's team embarked on capturing a thrilling car chase sequence in the picturesque European setting. Although Hrithik Roshan was absent during this phase, he later participated in the filming of the promotional material on November 4.

However, Roshan's involvement in the promotion of another project, Fighter, was briefly interrupted by back pain, necessitating a period of rest for recuperation. Now, fully recovered and dedicated to his craft, Roshan is poised to dive back into action for War 2, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar.

The report suggests that rigorous rehearsals, including fight sequences, have been underway at Yashraj Studios to ensure Roshan's readiness for the physically demanding role. Director Ayan Mukerji aims to introduce Roshan's character through an intricately choreographed sword-fighting scene set against the backdrop of a Shaolin Temple in Japan.

Meanwhile, renowned Hollywood cinematographer Ben Jasper has been enlisted to capture the visual spectacle of War 2. Jasper, known for his work on acclaimed projects like The Night Manager, brings a wealth of experience to the table, having previously collaborated with Roshan in the first installment of the franchise.

Although Roshan is set to kickstart shooting on March 7, his co-star Junior NTR's involvement will commence later, possibly in April. Previous shooting schedules in Spain and Abu Dhabi saw the actors filming separately, with elaborate sequences like the boat chase captured in the latter location over seven days in January.

While the production team is gearing up for the sequel, decisions regarding the female lead are yet to be finalised. Additionally, amidst speculation surrounding other projects like Tiger Vs Pathan, uncertainties persist due to logistical challenges, including Salman Khan's availability and location alterations prompted by external factors.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal says Hrithik Roshan was last person to witness stardom: “Right now, there’s confusion among the younger lot”

More Pages: War 2 Box Office Collection

