In a surprising turn of events for fans eagerly awaiting the next Sooraj Barjatya directorial venture with Salman Khan, the family drama, Prem Ki Shaadi, has hit a creative block. Salman Khan, who was set to star in the film, has reportedly decided to amicably step away from the project due to creative disputes with the director. With the fifth venture on the cards after Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, expectations were high for Prem Ki Shaadi. However, it seems like Barjatya is determined to move forward with the film and has reportedly approached Shahid Kapoor to take on the lead role. The actor had worked with the director on Vivah.

Shahid Kapoor to replace Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatya directorial Prem Ki Shaadi? Here’s what we know

Touted as an ambitious project set to grace the silver screen on a grand scale, sources close to the production revealed that Shahid Kapoor's name quickly rose to the top of Barjatya's list, following Salman Khan’s exit. According to a report in Peeping Moon, a source revealed, “Barjatya intends to proceed with this project even after Salman Khan turned it down. He is now tweaking the script and has toned down the age of the lead character. When Salman left the movie, he immediately approached Shahid, who also played the role of ‘Prem’ in his 2006 romantic drama, Vivah. Both have met multiple times, and their conversations thus far point to the possibility of their reunion after 18 years. Barjatya is hopeful to get him on board, while Shahid has also shown his interest, but he hasn't given his final nod yet.”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is working with Rosshan Andrrews on Deva along with Pooja Hegde. He is also working with Anees Bazmee on a comedy entertainer.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.