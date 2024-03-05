In December 2023, Netflix released a quirky video announcing a new show featuring Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh and others. The video became a talking point not just for its fun quotient but also because it meant Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover reuniting after a hiatus. Both used to work together on the much-loved comic TV series ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. In March 2017, they fought on a flight. Kapil was allegedly drunk when he hit Sunil, which led to the latter quitting the show. As a result, their reunion is significant. And Bollywood Hungama has learned that Baba Siddiqui, the politician who ended Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s fight, was in a way also responsible for Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s joint comeback.

SCOOP: Baba Siddiqui does it again; Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover bonded at his Iftaar Party in 2023

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “In 2013, history was made at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party. Shah Rukh and Salman were not on talking terms for nearly five years. But on that fateful day, they came together and hugged, leading to jubilation in the industry and among fans. Ten years later, history repeated at his 2023 Iftaar party where Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover met and bonded really well. 6 months later, the announcement of their Netflix show dropped.”

Interestingly, the Netflix video also hints at their mid-air fracas. Kapil Sharma tells viewers that “(Sunil and I) are going to be in more than 190 countries (through our new show).” At this, Sunil Grover, “Except for Australia,” since the flight was returning to Mumbai from Down Under when the fight occurred. Sunil even jokes, “We won’t go by air. We’ll go by road!” A similar joke is cracked by Sunil in the recently released announcement video, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ of the same show.

Of late, Sunil Grover has been seen in multiple projects like Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye (2022), Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan (2023) and web series like United Kacche and Sunflower. Sunflower's second season, featuring Adah Sharma, was also released recently. Kapil Sharma, meanwhile, continues with his hit TV show. Last year, he was seen in a de-glam role in Nandita Das' Zwigato (2023). He has a cameo in Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

Despite the 2017 fight, Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma spoke highly of each other in interviews. In an interview in 2021, Sunil Grover stated, “As far as collaborating with Kapil is concerned, why not? If I am offered a great concept, I will take it up.” He posted a sweet note when Kapil Sharma’s daughter was born.

Kapil Sharma, meanwhile, said in a 2020 interview “Maine Sunil paaji se bahut cheezein seekhe hai, aur future mein, if a good project comes by, unke saath kaam karne mein bada mazaa aayega.” He also expressed concern after Sunil Grover had to undergo heart surgery in early 2022.

