Lately, conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez are making headlines for levelling serious allegations against each other. Sukesh, who earlier wrote love letters to Jacqueline from the jail, has now turned against her. It happened after Jacqueline moved the Delhi high court seeking direction to the superintendent of Mandoli prison and Delhi Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) to not allow the conman from issuing any letters, messages, or statements addressed to her directly or indirectly.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar sent messages to Jacqueline Fernandez through Whats App: Report

Amid this, India Today has accessed messages sent by the conman to the actor. As per the report by the portal, Sukesh allegedly sent several messages to Jacqueline through WhatsApp, using a fake number, while he continued to be lodged in jail.

The portal reported a message from Sukesh to Jacqueline, dated June 30, 2023, which read, "Baby this month on 6th, we have a court date and if you are produced by VC please wear a black kurta or wear anything in black, so that I know you have seen all my messages and you Love ?? So baby and missing you Ton I love you baby girl, you are mine mine forever.”

In a message following the same, the conman wrote, "Baby, it's really upsetting to see you did not wear Black on that day during the court hearing baby I really don't understand what are you even thinking, running away or avoiding me is not going to help in any way has it is only going to be me by your side in all from of ways am again repeating am ready to do everything that you need without any issues.”

"18th court production on VC please wear any colour, a multi-colored Kurta or just a plain white shirt without any design that I know that you have seen this message... I love you so much," the message read, according to the report. Not only this, the conman also claimed Jacqueline would be approached by film director and music writer Luv Ranjan for a movie in one of the messages.

For the unversed, Jacqueline is a protected witness in the FIR being investigated by the EOW in connection with the Rs 200-crore money-laundering and extortion case. Meanwhile, Sukesh is the prime accused in the case.

