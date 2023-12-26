comscore
Last Updated 26.12.2023 | 7:51 PM IST

BREAKING: Triptii Dimri signed opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING: Triptii Dimri signed opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3

Triptii Dimri recently won hearts with her role in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Triptii Dimri was a known person on the Indian OTT space before the release of the blockbuster Animal. But after the release of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer, she has not only gained popularity among the masses but also became the new national crush. The actress played Zoya in Animal and she got a chance to act with Ranbir in several scenes.

Now, Triptii has another feather in her cap in the form of a keenly awaited project. Bollywood Hungama has learnt that she has been signed in the upcoming romantic drama Aashiqui 3 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film will be directed by Anurag Basu. The search for the female lead in the third film of the Aashiqui franchise was on since quite a while. It has finally ended with Triptii’s selection. Bagging this film is indeed expected to be a milestone in her career.

Aashiqui, the first film, released way back in 1990 and it starred two newcomers who became overnight sensations – Rahul Roy and Anu Agarwal. The film became an unexpected musical hit. The second film, Aashiqui 2 came many years later in 2013 and it starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. Directed by Mohit Suri, this one also became a musical hit.

Coming back to Aashiqui 3, it will be interesting to see the chemistry between the new onscreen couple, Kartik and Triptii.

Also Read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga on how Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s intimate scene in Animal came to be: “We’ll show a bit warm-up”

More Pages: Aashiqui 3 Box Office Collection

