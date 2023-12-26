The festival of Christmas is celebrated, globally! Bollywood stars dazzle with tree-lighting ceremonies, exchanging gifts, and sharing warm wishes on social media. The actors infuse vibrant colours into the season with their lively family gatherings and dinners. Before the annual Christmas lunch at Kapoor residence, Alia Bhatt hosted a small gathering at her residence on December 24 which saw the presence of her family and close friends Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji.

Ranbir Kapoor donates Rs. 1 lakh for child welfare on Christmas in Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan’s name

The small gathering included Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Soni revealed that her son-in-law Ranbir made a generous donation of Rs. 1 lakh towards child welfare. Taking to her Instagram story, she revealed, “Such a thoughtful gift from my darling SIL.” The certificate read, “This is to certify that a donation in the name of Soni Bhatt of rupees one lakh has been made towards the welfare of children.”

Meanwhile, on December 25, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt happily introduced their daughter, Raha, to the paparazzi for the first time. The adorable family moment took place on Monday when Ranbir held his blue-eyed baby girl in his arm, who was dressed in a cute white top and skirt. The couple joyfully posed together, marking a special occasion as they posed with their little one.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

