comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 26.12.2023 | 10:35 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dunki Animal Salaar Tiger 3 Joram Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Ranbir Kapoor donates Rs. 1 lakh for child welfare on Christmas in Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan’s name

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ranbir Kapoor donates Rs. 1 lakh for child welfare on Christmas in Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan’s name

en Bollywood News Ranbir Kapoor donates Rs. 1 lakh for child welfare on Christmas in Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan’s name

Taking to her Instagram story, Soni revealed, “Such a thoughtful gift from my darling SIL.”

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The festival of Christmas is celebrated, globally! Bollywood stars dazzle with tree-lighting ceremonies, exchanging gifts, and sharing warm wishes on social media. The actors infuse vibrant colours into the season with their lively family gatherings and dinners. Before the annual Christmas lunch at Kapoor residence, Alia Bhatt hosted a small gathering at her residence on December 24 which saw the presence of her family and close friends Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji.

Ranbir Kapoor donates Rs. 1 lakh for child welfare on Christmas in Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan’s name

Ranbir Kapoor donates Rs. 1 lakh for child welfare on Christmas in Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan’s name

The small gathering included Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Soni revealed that her son-in-law Ranbir made a generous donation of Rs. 1 lakh towards child welfare. Taking to her Instagram story, she revealed, “Such a thoughtful gift from my darling SIL.” The certificate read, “This is to certify that a donation in the name of Soni Bhatt of rupees one lakh has been made towards the welfare of children.”

Ranbir Kapoor donates Rs. 1 lakh for child welfare on Christmas in Alia Bhatt’s mom Soni Razdan’s name

Meanwhile, on December 25, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt happily introduced their daughter, Raha, to the paparazzi for the first time. The adorable family moment took place on Monday when Ranbir held his blue-eyed baby girl in his arm, who was dressed in a cute white top and skirt. The couple joyfully posed together, marking a special occasion as they posed with their little one.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt and baby Raha join Ranbir Kapoor and entire Kapoor family for grand Christmas celebrations, see inside pictures

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Animal producer Pranay Reddy Vanga exposes…

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share precious…

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt,…

Dunki showcases tremendous growth as a…

Special screening of Shah Rukh Khan starrer…

Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde starrer Deva…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification