Comedian Sugandha Mishra and her husband Sanket Bhosale have welcomed a baby girl. The couple announced the news on Instagram with a sweet video featuring themselves. They also shared a glimpse of their new born, however, her face was covered with a pink heart emoticon.

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale welcome baby girl

Instagramming the video post, they wrote, “The Universe has Blessed us with the Most Beautiful Miracle, Epitome of our Love .. we are blessed with a Cute lil BABY GIRL / Please keep showering your Love and Blessings.”

Soon after they shared the news on social media, actor Tabu reacted with clapping hands emojis. Meanwhile, comedian Bharti Singh said, “Congratulations yahoooooooooooo baby girl. Jai mata di.” Sugandha and Sanket’s friend and actor-comedian Sunil Grover also commented, “Congratulations yo mumma and papa!!!!! God bless the baby!” In addition, actress Pavitra Punia too congratulated the couple.

For the unversed, Sugandha and Sanket had announced their pregnancy this year in October. They announced with several pictures from Sugandha’s maternity photoshoot. The caption of the post read, “The best is yet to come. Can't wait to meet our new addition kindly keep your love and blessings on.” The caption was accompanied by several hashtags, such as ‘baby on the way’, ‘blessed’ and ‘we are pregnant’ among others, to the caption.

