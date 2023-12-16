comscore
Kajol to star in her first horror project, produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Vishal Furia: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kajol to star in her first horror project, produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Vishal Furia: Report

Kajol to star in her first horror project, produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Vishal Furia: Report

The story will center on a mother but other details of the film are kept under wraps. It is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in January 2024.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Following two releases in 2023 – Lust Stories 2 and The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, Kajol has two movies in next year. However, she has signed yet another project but this time she is diving into the horror genre for the first time. Titled Maa, the film will be helmed by Chhorii director Vishal Furia and produced under Ajay Devgn’s banner Ajay Devgn Ffilms.

Kajol to star in her first horror project, produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Vishal Furia Report

Kajol to star in her first horror project, produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Vishal Furia: Report

The story will center on a mother but other details of the film are kept under wraps. It is currently in the pre-production stage and will go on floors in January 2024. According to a Peeping Moon report, a source revealed, “From romance and slice-of-life to family dramas and thrillers, Kajol has acted in a wide range of genres, showcasing her versatility as an actor. However, horror is a genre she has never explored and one she has been wanting to try her hand at. So when Vishal Furia approached her with this gripping script set in a very unusual world, she instantly embraced it. It’s a world we have never seen Kajol in before, and she is madly excited to embark on this new thrilling journey.”

Meanwhile, Kajol has her next project with Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran and debutante Ibrahim Ali Khan in Dharma Productions' Sarzameen. She also has Netflix's mystery thriller Do Patti with Kriti Sanon.

ALSO READ: 22 Years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Kajol shares nostalgic moments with Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar; recalls Aryan Khan’s debut in special post: “Huge film in every which way, in life and cinema”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

