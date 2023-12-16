Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in reporting about the censor news of several films over the years. We have also extensively reported about Dunki and were among the first ones whenever the assets of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer were cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). And now, it has come to light that the film was passed by the CBFC yesterday.

BREAKING: Dunki passed with a U/A certificate; CBFC ‘suitably’ modifies visuals of Shah Rukh Khan on horse

Bollywood Hungama has got hold of the cut list, which indicates that the much-awaited Christmas release did face some cuts at the hands of the Examining Committee of the CBFC. However, the cuts are very limited and don’t seem to affect the principal narrative.

To begin with, the CBFC asked the makers to insert the anti-smoking health spots in the beginning and the middle of the film, that is, before the commencement of the second half. Then, at the beginning of the film, a word was ‘suitably’ modified as ‘immigrants’. Before the intermission point, the visuals of Hardy (Shah Rukh Khan) in uniform when on a horse during his wedding were also ‘suitably’ modified. Then, in a crucial scene, a statutory warning was added stating, “Suicide is not a solution to any problems”. Lastly, the makers submitted documentary evidence for the stats and other facts mentioned at the end of the film.

After all these changes were carried, Dunki was granted a U/A certificate on December 15. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 161.24 minutes. In other words, the runtime of Dunki is 2 hours 41 minutes and 24 seconds.

Directed by blockbuster filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. It releases in cinemas on Thursday, December 21 worldwide. It’ll clash with the biggie, Salaar, starring Prabhas, which will arrive on the big screen on December 22.

