On a delightful Sunday, popular comedian duo Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale shared heartwarming news with their fans through a charming maternity photoshoot. The couple, eagerly anticipating the arrival of their little one, took to the beach for a photoshoot that exuded love and joy.

Comedian Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale share joyful pregnancy announcement; says, “Can’t wait to meet our new addition”

In the shared pictures, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, dressed in coordinating shades of pink, posed endearingly, radiating happiness and anticipation. The couple joined their voices in a heartwarming announcement, declaring, “The best is yet to come... Can't wait to meet our new addition. Kindly keep your love and blessings on us. The heartfelt message was met with an outpouring of love and good wishes from their fans and friends.

Singer Neha Kakkar, in the comments section, expressed her excitement with a heartfelt “Awww God bless.” The couple's industry peers and well-wishers also flooded the comments with their warm wishes. Singer Akriti Kakkar shared, “This is beautiful, congratulations, and all our love to you, sweetheart.” Actor Hiten Tejwani added his congratulations, saying, “Congratulations, guys... Stay blessed.” Comedian Bharti Singh chimed in with her blessings, writing, “Congratulations, dear. God bless you.”

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale’s pregnancy announcement has not only warmed the hearts of their fans but has also brought joy and love from the entertainment industry. As the couple embarks on this beautiful journey of parenthood, they are undoubtedly surrounded by the affection and well-wishes of those who adore them.

For the unversed, Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale got married earlier this year in April. Their wedding was an intimate affair with the presence of only close friends and family owing to the Covid-19 lockdown protocols.

