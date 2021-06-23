Bollywood Hungama

Sudhanshu Pandey of Anupamma opens up about her rift with co-star Rupali Ganguly

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sudhanshu Pandey, who portrays the role of Vanraj Shah in Star Plus's popular daily drama Anupamaa, finally breaks his silence on reports claiming his rift with co-star Rupali Ganguly.

There were rumours about them being not on good terms, which has also divided the star cast into two groups on the sets. With Rupali, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra, and Muskan Bamne being on one side and Sudhanshu, Madalsa Sharma, Anagha Bhosle, and Paras Kalnawat on the other side. The rumours also spread like wildfire when Sudhanshu's latest post of a promo did not have Rupali tagged in it.

Reacting to all these, Sudhanshu while talking to a tabloid, rubbished all the rumours and clarified that there is nothing like that. He said that these are the silly things that people create and he does not understand how their minds work. He also questioned about what he'll achieve by untagging someone. He cited that the track has undergone a change and hence, he will promote with Kavya (Madalsa Sharma) more.

He further went on to say that he and  Rupali are good co-actors and friends too and there is nothing wrong between them. He feels that a difference of opinion between two actors at times is very normal and can happen any day. He said that there are so many times when one can't agree on something and get a little upset but then it is over. He feels it happens not only with actors working on the sets but also between two individuals at home. He concluded and said that rift or cold war are too strong words to use.

At last, he also said that such baseless rumours do not carry any importance in his life; it is only normal for people to assume what goes behind the scenes.

Also Read: Atharva Karve roped in to play grown-up Ambedkar in Ek Mahanayak Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

